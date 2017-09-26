Packers signing Ulrick John off Cardinals practice squad

With the Green Bay Packers dealing with three tackles on the injury report this week and a game against the Chicago Bears quickly approaching on Thursday night, the team has had to look elsewhere for additional depth up front.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers are signing tackle Ulrick John off the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals.

The move was confirmed by John’s agent, Leonard Roth.

David Bakhtiari (hamstring), Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and Kyle Murphy (foot) were all listed on Monday’s injury report for the Packers. While the team didn’t practice and the practice designations were theoretical only, Bakhtiari was listed as a limited participant with Bulaga and Murphy both being unable to take part.

Bakhtiari has been inactive the last two weeks. Bulaga missed the first two games of the season and had to depart from Sunday’s game against the Bengals early. Murphy has placed in all three games before appearing on the injury report on Monday.

With Jason Spriggs and Don Barclay already on injured reserve, the Packers swiped John from the Cardinals practice squad.

John has appeared in five NFL games with three starts, all coming last year with the Cardinals. He was a seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He’s also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, appearing in two games with the team in 2015.