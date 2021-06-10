Packers signing tryout QB Jake Dolegala to roster

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Quarterback Jake Dolegala impressed enough during his three-day tryout with the Green Bay Packers to earn a spot on the team’s roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are signing Dolegala, who was on the field with the team as a tryout player over the last three days of minicamp.

Dolegala, who spent much of last year in New England, is now the fifth quarterback on the Packers roster.

Dolegala, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert handled all the quarterback snaps during minicamp between Tuesday and Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers, the 2020 MVP, skipped the offseason workout program and minicamp amidst an ongoing conflict with the organization. It is unclear at this point if Rodgers will be reporting to training camp in late July. Having four other quarterbacks on the roster will protect against Rodgers not showing up to camp.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers will be releasing defensive lineman Anthony Rush to make room for Dolegala on the 90-man offseason roster.

Dolegala, a record-holding passer from Central Connecticut State, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

