Breaking News:

Drew Rasmussen is perfect through 7 innings vs. Orioles

Packers signing Ramiz Ahmed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ramiz Ahmed
    American football player
  • Mason Crosby
    Mason Crosby
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Green Bay is adding a kicker.

The Packers are signing Ramiz Ahmed, according to agent Paul Sheehy.

With longtime kicker Mason Crosby still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery, the Packers have a need for depth at the position. Gabe Brkic has handled the duties in camp but missed a 32-yard field goal during Green Bay’s first preseason matchup with San Francisco on Friday.

Ahmed was most recently with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. He hit a 61-yard field goal for the club but finished the season hitting 14-of-22 field goals and 7-of-10 extra points.

Ahmed has also spent time with the Bears.

Packers signing Ramiz Ahmed originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories