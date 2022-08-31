Packers signing QB Danny Etling to practice squad

Zach Kruse
Quarterback Danny Etling cleared waivers on Wednesday, so the Green Bay Packers are bringing him back on the 16-player practice squad, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The Packers released Etling as a part of final cuts on Tuesday.

Etling, who completed 22 passes and rushed for a 51-yard touchdown during the preseason, will return as the No. 3 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Rodgers has compared Etling (6-3, 228) to former Packers backup Scott Tolzien and praised his athleticism, work ethic and attention to detail.

Etling, 28, was originally a seventh-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2018. His NFL journey has been a bit of a rollercoaster; the Packers are his seventh team.

Green Bay first signed Etling to the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement in December of last year. He returned on a futures deal in January.

Etling played sparingly but performed well during the preseason, completing almost 78 percent of his passes and finishing with a passer rating of 122.3. His touchdown run against the Saints – on a read-option keeper – helped clinch the Packers’ only win of the preseason schedule.

