The Packers are remaking their special teams units this offseason and the changes will include the addition of a new punter.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. No terms of the deal have been revealed.

O’Donnell averaged 46.2 yards per punt last season and has an average of 45.1 yards per kick over eight seasons with Chicago. He completed the only pass he’s ever tried for a 38-yard touchdown in 2017.

Corey Bojorquez punted for the Packers in 2021 and the 49ers blocked one of his kicks to fuel their playoff win in Lambeau Field. The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after that loss and hired Rich Bisaccia to take over his role.

Packers signing Pat O’Donnell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk