Packers signing offensive lineman Billy Turner

The Packers aren’t just splurging on defense.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are going to sign Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Turner has played both tackle and guard. The 27-year-old was initially a third-round pick of the Dolphins, who has 25 career starts (11 last year).

The Packers were plagued by injuries up front, and needed bodies there.

The Packers have also struck quick deals with pass-rushers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos.