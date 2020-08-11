The Packers claimed receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Lions on Monday. They are not done at the position.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports the Packers are signing former Seahawks receiver Malik Turner.

Turner visited Green Bay last week.

He caught 15 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown in 15 games with Seattle last year but had a critical drop in the team’s divisional-round loss to the Packers. The Seahawks tendered Turner as an exclusive rights free agent before rescinding the tender and letting him hit the market.

Turner spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks. He has 17 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Packers signing Malik Turner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk