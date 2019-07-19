Packers signing Malik Taylor

The Packers are signing receiver Malik Taylor, Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com reports.

The rookie originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, but Tampa Bay cut him later in May.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Taylor played at Ferris State, a Division II school. His 2,091 receiving yards ranks seventh in school history.

He missed much of his senior season with an injury.

In 2016, he caught 47 passes for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns and followed with 61 catches for 906 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.