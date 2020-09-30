Packers signing former Seahawks WR Caleb Scott to practice squad

The Packers are signing WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad, a source said. He was part of the latest group of workouts ⬇️ https://t.co/hfQnQ5mCU3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 30, 2020





The Green Bay Packers will fill an open spot on the practice squad with a wide receiver.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are signing former Seattle Seahawks receiver Caleb Scott to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Scott, an undrafted free agent in 2018, signed with the Seahawks out of Vanderbilt and spent the entire 2018 season on the team’s practice squad. He was released in late July of 2019.

Scott (6-2, 203) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, hit 37″ in the vertical leap and had a 6.58-second finish in the three-cone drill at his pro day ahead of the 2018 draft.

Scott played four seasons at Vanderbilt, catching 72 career passes for 1,061 yards and four touchdowns.

The Packers had open practice squad spots after signing receiver Darrius Shepherd and tight end John Lovett from the 16-player practice squad ahead of Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.