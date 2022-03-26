Packers signing former Raiders CB Keisean Nixon

The Green Bay Packers are adding depth at cornerback and on special teams.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Packers are signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Nixon, 24, has played in 40 career NFL games. He went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019.

Nixon was a restricted free agent but the Raiders didn’t offer him a tender by the start of the new league year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Playing for three seasons under former Raiders and current Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia likely influenced the signing. The Packers are also adding depth at cornerback after losing Chandon Sullivan to the Minnesota Vikings.

Nixon has played 273 defensive snaps and 692 snaps on special teams over three seasons. He’s played at least 50 percent of the Raiders special teams snaps each of the last three seasons.

The Packers need to find special teams players for Bisaccia. Two of the team’s top three in special teams snaps from a year ago departed in free agency (Oren Burks, Isaac Yiadom) and the third, Henry Black, is an unsigned free agent.

Nixon, at 5-10 and 192 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds coming out of South Carolina. He produced poor agility times and jumps for a player his size.

In Green Bay, Nixon will get a chance to compete for a roster spot as a backup cornerback and core special teamer.