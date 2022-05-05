Packers signing first-round pick Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers didn’t take long to get both of their first-round picks signed.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are signing linebacker Quay Walker to a rookie deal on Thursday, the same day the team signed Devonte Wyatt to his rookie deal. The Packers made Walker the 22nd overall pick and Wyatt the 28th overall pick on last Thursday night.

The Packers begin a rookie minicamp on Friday. Rookies reported to Green Bay on Thursday, setting the stage for both deals to get done.

Like Wyatt, Walker’s deal will be fully guaranteed for the first four years and includes a team option for a fifth year. The deal runs through 2025, and the Packers will need to decide on the fifth-year option for 2026 between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Walker’s contract is expected to include a signing bonus of $7.3 million. His cap hit in 2022 will come in at around $2.5 million.

