Packers signing DL Jack Heflin to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers are signing defensive lineman Jack Heflin to the practice squad after he cleared waivers on Wednesday, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Heflin, a second-year player out of Iowa, was released Tuesday as a part of final cuts. The 6-4, 312-pounder lost out to rookie Jonathan Ford, a seventh-round pick who was kept as the sixth defensive lineman on the 53-man roster.

While likely stung by the release, Heflin will get another chance in Green Bay in Year 2. And given how many injuries happen along the line of scrimmage each year, there’s a good chance he’ll be called up from the practice squad or back on the 53-man roster at some point in 2022.

Over three preseason games this year, Heflin created nine tackles, five stops and two hurries while playing 109 defensive snaps. He was sixth on the team in snaps played and tied for third in stops.

As a rookie last season, Heflin played 17 defensive snaps over three games.

The Packers originally signed Heflin as an undrafted free agent last year. He’s adopted the nickname “Trash Can Full of Dirt” after a scout lovingly described his game as such during the pre-draft process.

