Packers re-signing DB Will Redmond

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back another contributor from the 2020 season.

In a pair of Instagram stories posted to his official account on Friday, defensive back Will Redmond strongly suggested he is in Green Bay to re-sign with the Packers. The second story showed Redmond entering the parking lot at Lambeau Field.

It’s likely Redmond is taking a physical with the team before the official announcement is made.

With Redmond back in the fold, the Packers will now return 14 of their top 15 players in defensive snaps from last season.

Redmond, 27, has played in 31 games with the Packers over the last three seasons, including 26 of a possible 32 games since 2019.

A backup safety, Redmond was on the field for 340 defensive snaps in 2020. He’s also a core special teams player, with over 400 total special teams snaps logged over the last two seasons.

According to the team, Redmond led the Packers with nine special teams tackles in 2019.

In the NFC title game in January, Redmond dropped what could have been a game-changing interception of Tom Brady right before halftime.

Redmond joins running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King, tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster among the free agents re-signed by the Packers this offseason.

