Packers re-signing CB Rasul Douglas

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back breakout cornerback Rasul Douglas with a three-year deal.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is worth up to $25.5 million.

Douglas, who turns 27 in August, intercepted a team-high five passes over 12 games and nine starts with the Packers last season.

Trading Davante Adams freed up the cap space necessary to get a deal done with Douglas, who will now team with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes to give the Packers an impressive trio of cornerbacks entering the 2022 season.

Douglas’ first season in Green Bay was nothing short of a revelation. Signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad in October, Douglas quickly entered the starting lineup and became an impact contributor. In fact, his turnovers directly helped the Packers win three different games. He produced a game-sealing interception of Kyler Murray in the end zone against the Cardinals, pick-sixes of Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford and a pair of interceptions of Baker Mayfield on Christmas Day.

