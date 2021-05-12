Packers signing Blake Bortles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It didn’t take long for the Packers to go from being interested in quarterback Blake Bortles to signing him to their roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bortles is signing a deal with the team on Wednesday.

The move ensures there will be a second quarterback for the Packers to put on the field with Jordan Love during offseason workouts. As of now, Aaron Rodgers is not expected to take part in the team’s offseason program and may not be with the team at all depending on how things play out in the coming days and weeks.

Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert are also expected to try out for the team at this week’s rookie minicamp.

Bortles played for Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville before moving on to stints with the Rams and Broncos. He last played in a game for the Rams during the 2019 season.

Packers signing Blake Bortles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Packers have interest in Blake Bortles

    The Packers have only two quarterbacks on their offseason roster, and one of them is unlikely to show up for in-person workouts next week. If Aaron Rodgers skips the program as expected, Green Bay will have only Jordan Love at the position for their organized team activities. That will necessitate the Packers signing a quarterback [more]

  • Packers interested in signing veteran QB Blake Bortles

    In the midst of a conflict with MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers could soon add veteran Blake Bortles to the roster.

  • Packers are reportedly signing Blake Bortles, but who will he be backing up?

    Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?

  • Green Bay Packers signing QB Blake Bortles

    The Packers are signing Blake Bortles, according to ESPN.

  • Packers look to add depth at QB, bring in Blake Bortles

    Blake Bortles, 29, has started 73 games, all during his five-year stint with the Jaguars starting in 2014 when he was the No. 3 pick in the draft.

  • NFL strengths of schedule for 2021, ranked hardest to easiest

    Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers face the toughest strength of schedule in 2021. Check out the list to see how the 49ers fared.

  • Davante Adams says that Aaron Rodgers' exit would make him reconsider his future with Packers

    With free agency looming, supporting Aaron Rodgers' return is a no-brainer for Davante Adams.

  • Ravens WR Rashod Bateman signs rookie contract

    The Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He officially signed his rookie contract

  • UFC’s Alexander Gustafsson issues warning: ‘I’m coming back stronger than ever’

    Alexander Gustafsson appears poised to make another run at UFC prominence.

  • Teddy Bridgewater thinks Panthers should improve their practice schedule

    Teddy Bridgewater spent last year as the Panthers’ starting quarterback. This year, Bridgewater is in Denver, but he has some parting advice for his former team: Improve your practice schedule. Bridgewater said that under first-year head coach Matt Rhule and first-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Panthers didn’t spend as much time on elements of [more]

  • Cardinals' Zaven Collins move could lead to Jordan Hicks trade

    The Eagles added some reinforcements at linebacker, but could more help be worth giving a familiar face a look? By Adam Hermann

  • Tom Brady worried about what comes after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

    Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.

  • Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Astros on Wednesday

    Andrew Heaney and the Angels look to bounce back after losing to the Houston Astros 5-1 on Tuesday.

  • Josh Allen discusses new-look Jags on ‘Good Morning Football’

    Jacksonville's 2018 first-round pick is thrilled with the changes the franchise made this offseason.

  • Jameson Williams goes in-depth on decision to transfer to Alabama

    Jameson Williams hauled in nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season. There was a great chance to see those numbers increase this upcoming season, but the Buckeyes also return two potential first rounders at the position in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Williams has seen playing time during his career in Columbus, but with a fully-stocked group of stars at the position he began to question how significant his role in year three at Ohio State.

  • Gasoline pipeline shutdown tests Biden administration

    The Biden administration, knowing that higher gas prices and long lines can carry severe political risks as well as threats to a recovering economy, is working to keep gasoline flowing after a cyberattack last week. Officials laid out plans Wednesday to address transportation issues and price pressures after ransom-seeking hackers last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the East Coast's gas. It's possible that the pipeline could be running again in the next few days, but the administration is also pushing the crisis as a reason why President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package should be approved. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted that the cyberattack was a reminder that infrastructure is a national security issue and investments for greater resilience are needed. “This is not an extra, this is not a luxury, this is not an option,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “This has to be core to how we secure critical infrastructure.” The administration made a point of stressing all the steps it's taking to get gas back to service stations in affected areas. The Transportation Department is surveying how many vessels can carry fossil fuels to the Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard to provide gasoline. Waivers have been issued to expand the hours that fuel can be transported by roadways. The Environmental Protection Agency has issued waivers on gas blends and other regulations to ease any supply challenges. The technology firm Gasbuddy.com found that 28% of stations were out of fuel in North Carolina. In Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia, more than 16% of stations were without gas. But the sudden supply crunch after Friday's hack shows the challenges that can pop up for a White House that must constantly respond to world events. Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize the administration for previously canceling plans to construct the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Biden canceled its permit over worries that climate change would worsen by burning the oil sands crude that would have flowed through the pipeline. “The Colonial Pipeline crisis shows that we need more American energy to fuel our economy, not less,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday on Twitter, adding that Biden had "left our energy supply more vulnerable to attacks” by blocking the Keystone XL pipeline. The closed pipeline is one of many obstacles that are now confronting the president. Within just a few days, the Biden administration has been dealt a disappointing monthly jobs report, a potentially worrisome increase in inflation, lethal violence in Israel and a nearly 3% jump in gas prices over the past week. It is still trying to vaccinate the country against the coronavirus, send out hundreds of billions of dollars in economic aid and pass its own sweeping jobs and education agenda. “You have to be prepared to juggle multiple challenges, multiple crises at one time, and that’s exactly what we’re doing at this moment,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. Higher energy prices often have political spillovers, complicating reelection campaigns for incumbents outside oil-producing regions. The 1979 fuel shortage famously crushed Jimmy Carter's presidential reelection efforts and helped usher in the Reagan era. Research published last year by the World Bank looked at 207 elections across 50 democracies and found an oil price spike a year before the election “systematically lower the odds of incumbents being reelected.” The findings applied to both conservatives and liberals, showing a degree of pragmatism by voters. Biden's best messaging response might be to signal that he understands how the supply crunch can hurt family budgets. “It’s important for the president to show empathy and recognize the position that the average American is in vis-à-vis gas prices," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. "Gas prices are something that don’t affect the elite — and our politicians are all among the elite.” Josh Boak, The Associated Press

  • 49ers waive Austin Walter

    The 49ers have waived running back Austin Walter, the team announced on Wednesday. Walter appeared in four games for San Francisco in 2020, mainly on special teams. He averaged 18.6 yards on five kick returns. He also took a carry for three yards and caught a pass for 27 yards. Walter entered the league as [more]

  • Billy Joe Saunders vows to return after successful surgery on ‘broken eye socket and cheek bone’

    The previously unbeaten Briton suffered a serious injury to his eye after a brutal uppercut from his Mexican opponent in the eighth round before failing to come out for the ninth round

  • Report: Jets worked out Tavon Austin

    Former first-round pick Tavon Austin could have a new team soon. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Austin worked out for the Jets on Wednesday and it went well. Austin last played for the Packers in 2020, appearing in four regular season games and Green Bay’s two playoff contests. Austin was primarily a punt returner [more]

  • Logan Paul has bodyguards ‘at all times’ after Floyd Mayweather threat

    YouTuber takes on the retired boxing icon in an exhibition bout on 6 June