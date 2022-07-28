Packers signing another USFL wide receiver

For the third time in two weeks, the Green Bay Packers are adding another player from the USFL to the 90-man roster.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are signing wide receiver and punt returner Ishmael Hyman, who played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

Over just four games, Hyman (6-0, 196) caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned seven punts for 78 yards (long of 35).

Hyman, 26, went undrafted out of James Madison in 2019. He spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, playing in two regular-season games and catching two passes for the Buccaneers during the 2019 season.

The Packers could use more depth at wide receiver while Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson recover from injuries, and Hyman could compete to be the punt returner.

Hyman joins tight end Sal Cannella (New Orleans Breakers) and receiver Osirus Mitchell (Birmingham Stallions) as former USFL players arriving in Green Bay.

The Packers released linebacker Caliph Brice on Wednesday, clearing a roster spot for Hyman.