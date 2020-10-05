The Packers are set to be without a pair of wide receivers against the Falcons on Monday night due to injuries, so they added a healthy one to the roster ahead of the game.

Green Bay announced that they have signed wide receiver Reggie Begelton to the active roster. Allen Lazard has been ruled out after core muscle surgery and Davante Adams is not expected to play due to a hamstring injury. Adams said as much in a tweet on Monday morning, but deleted it a short time later.

Begelton was a CFL All-Star last season after catching 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns for Calgary. He signed with the Packers in January and joined the practice squad after being cut in September.

The Packers also called up linebacker De’Jon Harris and defensive lineman Billy Winn. Both will revert to the practice squad after the game while Begelton will remain on the 53-man roster.

Packers sign WR Reggie Begelton to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk