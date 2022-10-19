Packers sign WR Kawaan Baker to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Kawaan Baker to the practice squad, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Baker was a seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He was waived on Monday after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Baker was reportedly having a solid training camp before the suspension and totaled four receptions for 44 yards in three preseason games.

As a rookie, Baker spent most of last season on the Saints practice squad but did play in two games. He appeared in 27 special teams snaps and none on offense.

Over his final three seasons at South Alabama, Baker hauled in 118 passes for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is listed at 6-1, 215 pounds, and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash with a 39.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day. His Relative Athletic Score is 9.08 out of 10.0, with elite speed and explosiveness but poor agility.

Baker will wear number 82 for the Packers, per Schneidman.

List

Where do struggling Packers need to get better after 6 games?

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire