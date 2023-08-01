Packers sign WR Dre Miller, cut two players

The Packers shuffled up their roster a bit on Tuesday.

The team announced three transactions involving players on the offensive side of the ball. They have signed wide receiver Dre Miller to their 90-man roster and they have cut tight end Camren McDonald and guard Chuck Filiaga.

Miller signed with the Giants after going undrafted in 2022 and spent some time on their practice squad. He had 104 catches for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns while at the University of Maine.

McDonald and Filiaga both signed with the Packers after they went unselected in this year's draft. There are reports that the team will sign offensive lineman Cole Schneider, but nothing official has been announced.