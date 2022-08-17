The Packers made a couple of roster moves on Wednesday.

They signed safety De’Vante Cross to their 85-man roster. Wide receiver Malik Taylor was released in a corresponding move.

Cross signed with the Commanders in May after going undrafted out of Virginia, but spent less than two weeks on the roster before being cut loose. He had 129 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, and two sacks during his time in college.

Taylor signed with the Packers in 2019 and played in 25 games for the team over the last two seasons. He had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown while averaging 18.9 yards on 14 kickoff returns.

Packers sign De’Vante Cross, waive Malik Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk