Packers to sign USFL MVP QB Alex McGough

The Green Bay Packers will give the USFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2023 a chance to compete for a backup job behind starting quarterback Jordan Love.

According to Bill Huber of SI, the Packers are signing quarterback Alex McGough, the leader of the USFL champions and the league’s MVP in 2023.

McGough completed 180 of 267 passes (67.4 percent) for 2,105 yards (7.9 yards per attempt), 20 touchdowns and five interceptions over 10 regular season games. He also rushed for 403 yards and five more scores. Over two postseason games, McGough threw eight more touchdown passes and rushed for one touchdown as the Birmingham Stallions won the USFL title.

In Green Bay, McGough will compete with fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and Danny settling for the opportunity to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Love. He was in demand around the NFL after his terrific season in the USFL, but the quarterback depth chart in Green Bay should give McGough a terrific chance to stick on the roster or practice squad.

McGough was a four-year starting quarterback at FIU between 2014 and 2017 and a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He spent time with Seattle and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at the NFL level.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire