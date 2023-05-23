Packers sign undrafted rookie RB Emanuel Wilson

The Green Bay Packers signed running back Emanuel Wilson on Monday.

Wilson (5-10, 226) went undrafted out of Fort Valley State and was briefly with the Denver Broncos following the 2023 draft.

In 2022, Wilson was named a Division II All-American after rushing for 1,371 yards, scored 17 touchdowns and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. He produced seven games of 100 yards or more in 10 appearances. Twice he rushed for 200 or more, including a season-high 262 yards against Tuskegee. Wilson also caught 24 passes for 269 yards and two more scores in 2022.

Overall, Wilson scored 26 career touchdowns at Fort Valley State.

The corresponding roster move was releasing kicker Parker White, leaving only rookie Anders Carlson on the roster at the specialist position. Wilson joins Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols III on the Packers roster at running back.

At his pro day, Wilson hit 34.5″ in the vertical leap, covered 10-0 in the broad jump, finished the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds, finished the three-cone in 7.29 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.39 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 6.84.

