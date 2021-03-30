Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the Packers, but he and the team have found common ground on a new contract.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Lancaster is re-signing with the team.

Lancaster originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018 and landed on the practice squad after final cuts. He was summoned to the active roster in early October and went on to play 43 regular season games over the last three seasons. He started 18 of those games and started three of the four playoff games Green Bay played the last two seasons.

Lancaster has 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his career.

Packers will re-sign Tyler Lancaster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk