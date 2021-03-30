Packers will re-sign Tyler Lancaster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the Packers, but he and the team have found common ground on a new contract.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Lancaster is re-signing with the team.

Lancaster originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018 and landed on the practice squad after final cuts. He was summoned to the active roster in early October and went on to play 43 regular season games over the last three seasons. He started 18 of those games and started three of the four playoff games Green Bay played the last two seasons.

Lancaster has 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his career.

Packers will re-sign Tyler Lancaster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Yankees' Corey Kluber ready for regular season: 'It's exciting and I'm looking forward to it'

    Yankees starter Corey Kluber is looking forward to getting back on the mound in a regular season game, after having a strong and healthy spring training.

  • Packers re-signing DL Tyler Lancaster

    The Packers are bringing back defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

  • Panthers sign Micah Simon

    The Panthers have added a wide receiver who apparently caught their eye last tweek. Micah Simon has joined Carolina, according to multiple reports. After going undrafted and unsigned last year, Simon participated in BYU’s pro day last week. He caught passes from top quarterback prospect Zach Wilson and ran a 4.34 40-yard dash. From 2017-2019, [more]

  • Tom Cable: Andre James has a lot of the same characteristics as Rodney Hudson

    The Raiders pulled off a surprising move when they traded center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals earlier this month. They surprised again when they signed Hudson’s replacement, Andre James, to a three-year extension with $6 million guaranteed last week. James has started only one game since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of [more]

  • Texans RB David Johnson on NFL adding 17th game: ‘I don’t agree with it’

    Houston Texans running back David Johnson is not a big fan of the NFL adding a 17th regular season game.

  • Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis tour Alabama’s second pro day

    Saints coach Sean Payton and GM Mickey Loomis attended Alabama's pro day for 2021 NFL draft prospects like Najee Harris and Mac Jones.

  • 3 Growth Stocks on My Buy List If the Nasdaq Crashes

    You may not like what I'm about to say, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) might be on the verge of a crash. After more than doubling from its coronavirus pandemic bear market low, the Nasdaq moved back into correction territory last week (a decline of at least 10% from a recent high). For instance, the Nasdaq 100 -- a measure of the 100 largest non-financial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- ended 2020 with a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of more than 55.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Baylor wins, covers, and shows they're capable of beating Gonzaga

    Baylor has the look of a team that could win it all, even with mighty Gonzaga looming.

  • Steelers sign Kalen Ballage

    The Steelers have added some running back depth. Pittsburgh has signed Kalen Ballage to a one-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday. Ballage spent most of the 2020 season with the Chargers, taking 88 carries for 290 yards with three touchdowns. He was originally a Dolphins fourth-round pick in 2018, and spent a pair of [more]

  • Chris Spielman among Lions contingency at Ohio State’s pro day

    The Buckeyes have several prospects to know

  • NFL Rumors: How Patriots plan to scout Alabama, Ohio State pro days

    It appears the New England Patriots will divide and conquer Tuesday to scout two of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Tsunoda best F1 rookie in years, says Brawn

    Formula One's motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has hailed Yuki Tsunoda as the best rookie in years after the Japanese scored points on his debut in Bahrain last Sunday. The former Ferrari technical director who also ran the Honda, Brawn and Mercedes teams, said he had been impressed by the 20-year-old AlphaTauri driver's "brilliant spells" in the season-opener. "He is the best rookie F1 has had for years, having been fairly stunning in whatever series he has competed in," said the Briton in a column for the formula1.com website.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • What would the return of Alejandro Villanueva mean for the Steelers?

    The Steelers could sign Alejandro Villanueva to a contract in order to keep the offensive line intact.

  • Where the remaining QBs will land and how it impacts the Patriots

    Reassessing QB destinations after Friday's trades involving the 49ers, Dolphins and Eagles

  • Former Celtic Daniel Theis throws down must-see dunk in Bulls debut

    Daniel Theis started off his Chicago Bulls career with a bang after being traded by the Boston Celtics.