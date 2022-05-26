Packers sign two more 2022 draft picks, leaving just one left unsigned

The Green Bay Packers signed two more of the team’s 11-player draft class in 2022 on Thursday, leaving only one draft pick left unsigned as June approaches.

The Packers announced the signing of fourth-round picks Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom.

The team previously signed first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, third-round pick Sean Rhyan, fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare and seventh-round picks Tariq Carpenter, Jonathan Ford, Rasheed Walker and Samori Toure. Only second-round pick Christian Watson remains unsigned.

Rookie contracts for draft picks are mostly predetermined by the CBA, leaving little room for negotiation between player and team.

Once Watson is signed, the Packers will have the entire rookie class under contract. A deal can be expected by training camp.

Doubs was the 132nd overall pick in the fourth round.

Tom was the 140th overall pick in the fourth round.

