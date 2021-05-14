Packers sign trio of Day 3 draft picks to rookie deals

The Green Bay Packers signed three of the team’s Day 3 draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp.

Fifth-round pick Tedarrell Slaton, sixth-round pick Cole Van Lanen and seventh-round pick Kylin Hill all signed on the dotted lines of their rookie contracts on Thursday.

Rookie minicamp begins in Green Bay on Friday.

Slaton, a defensive lineman, was the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round. Van Lanen, an offensive lineman, was the 214th overall pick in the sixth round. Hill, a running back, was the 256th overall pick in the seventh round.

All draft picks sign predetermined contracts. Slaton, Van Lanen and Hill will be under contract for four seasons through 2024.

Slaton posted his signing on Twitter:

Van Lanen posted his signing on Instagram:

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported Hill’s signing:

And a second member of the Packers’ draft class has a deal done. Seventh-round pick Kylin Hill (RB, Mississippi St.) will be next to sign, per source. https://t.co/h1ujyXao9p — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 13, 2021

The Packers have six other draft picks to sign. Rookies can participate in minicamp without signing a contract.

