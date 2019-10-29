Packers re-sign Tremon Smith, cut Darrius Shepherd, Evan Baylis

The Packers have re-signed kick returner Tremon Smith, the team announced Tuesday.

Green Bay cut Smith on Oct. 14 after claiming him off waivers from the Chiefs on Sept. 16.

Smith played three games with the Packers, returning three kicks for a 22.7 yards average. In 18 career games, he has a 26.5 yards average on 36 returns.

Chandon Sullivan returned three kickoffs for a 16.0 yards average Sunday.

The Packers cut returner Darrius Shepherd and tight end Evan Baylis.

Shepherd played six games, getting 53 offensive snaps and 31 on special teams. He returned nine kickoffs for a 16.3 yards average in two games with Smith off the roster before Sullivan replaced him. He also had two punt returns for minus-9 yards.

Baylis played five games, seeing action on 12 offensive snaps and 53 on special teams.