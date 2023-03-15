Packers re-sign tight end Tyler Davis

The Green Bay Packers announced the re-signing of tight end Tyler Davis on Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

Davis, a fourth-year tight end out of Georgia Tech, was a restricted free agent. The Packers did not offer a restricted tender but instead re-signed him with a new contract.

Davis caught four passes for 26 yards over 17 games last season. He also played a team-high 341 snaps on special teams. For his career, Davis has eight catches for 61 yards and 15 special teams tackles.

Bringing back Davis provides some roster stability at tight end, where Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are free agents and only Josiah Deguara remained under contract from last year’s 53-man roster.

The Packers originally acquired Davis via waivers from the Colts in September of 2021. He has played in 31 total games for the Packers over the last two seasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Davis a sixth-round pick in 2020.

The Packers also announced the re-signing of kickoff returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon, a move that was reported Monday.

Related

Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire