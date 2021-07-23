Packers sign third-round pick Amari Rodgers to rookie deal

The Packers have agree to terms with 3rd round WR Amari Rodgers on his 4-year deal, wrapping up their draft class. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 23, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have their entire 2021 draft class under contract before the start of training camp.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers and third-round pick Amari Rodgers agreed to a four-year rookie deal.

The Packers traded up in the third round to take Rodgers, a receiver out of Clemson, with the 85th overall pick.

According to Over the Cap, the total value of the deal should come in around $4,900,000, with a signing bonus of around $923,000 and a cap hit in 2021 of around $890,000.

Rodgers figures to compete for snaps right away as a slot receiver and returner.

