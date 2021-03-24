Packers re-sign TE Marcedes Lewis with 2-year deal

The #Packers are re-signing tight end Marcedes Lewis to a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $2.1 million guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2021

Big Dog is back in Green Bay.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers agreed to a two-year deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis. The deal includes $2.1 million guaranteed.

Lewis, who turns 37 years old in May, has spent the last three seasons in Green Bay, all on one-year deals. He’s become a vital part of Matt LaFleur’s offense, operating as the group’s primary inline tight end.

Over the last two seasons, Lewis has been on the field for 909 total snaps on offense. He’s also graded out as one of the best run-blocking tight ends at Pro Football Focus.

Lewis, a close friend of Aaron Rodgers and a team leader, wasn’t ready to retire and expressed strong interest in returning to Green Bay in 2021. In turn, the Packers brought him back with a strong financial commitment.

“The way he prepares, the way he takes care of himself, even after a lengthy career like he’s had, what we ask him to do he’s still able to do at a very high level,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said, via the team’s official site. “He’s very important to Matt (LaFleur) and our offense but also to me and our whole team. You can’t have enough guys that are wired like him in your building.”

The Packers have now re-signed the following unrestricted free agents: Lewis, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King.

List