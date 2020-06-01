The Packers are now a third of the way through signing their draft class.

The team announced the signing of guard Simon Stepaniak.

The sixth-rounder from Indiana (209th overall) joins seventh-rounders Vernon Scott and Jonathan Garvin with contracts among their nine-man class.

He was also one of the three offensive linemen the Packers chose in the sixth round, along with Jon Runyan and Jake Hanson, as they try to rebuild some line depth.

Packers sign sixth-rounder Simon Stepaniak originally appeared on Pro Football Talk