Packers sign seventh-rounders Michael Pratt, Kalen King

The Packers have a couple of members of their 2024 draft class under contract.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed quarterback Michael Pratt and cornerback Kalen King to four-year deals. Both players were selected in the seventh round of the draft last weekend.

Pratt started 44 games at Tulane over the last four seasons. He set a school record with 9,611 passing yards and ran for 29 touchdowns along with throwing 90 of them.

King was a starter on defense at Penn State in 2022 and 2023. He had 59 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions for the Nittany Lions.