Packers sign seventh-rounder Jonathan Garvin

Defensive end Jonathan Garvin was the last of nine Packers draft picks last month, but he’s the first to agree to a contract with the team.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Garvin has agreed to a four-year deal. Garvin was the second of two Green Bay seventh-round picks.

Garvin had 97 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss over his last two seasons at the University of Miami. He sat out the team’s bowl game after deciding to forego his final year of eligibility.

Garvin joins fifth-round linebacker Kemal Martin and seventh-round defensive back Vernon Scott as the defensive members of this year’s draft class.

