Packers sign seventh-round picks Michael Pratt, Kalen King

The Green Bay Packers announced the signings of seventh-round draft picks Michael Pratt and Kalen King on Friday.

Pratt, a quarterback out of Tulane, was the 245th overall pick in the seventh round. King, a cornerback out of Penn State, was the 255th overall pick.

According to Over the Cap, Pratt’s deal is slotted in at four years and roughly $4.1 million. He will get a signing bonus of around $86,000. King’s deal is slotted in at four years and roughly $4.1 million with a signing bonus of around $80,000. Their cap numbers in 2024 will be roughly $817,000 for Pratt and roughly $815,000 for King.

Pratt and King were both in Green Bay for the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. Rookie contracts are four years long and scheduled on a wage scale under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, leaving little room for negotiation, especially for late-round picks.

