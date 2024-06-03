Packers sign second-round pick Javon Bullard

The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of safety Javon Bullard, a second-round pick out of Georgia, on Monday.

Bullard is the second-to-last pick from the 11-player 2024 draft class to sign. Only first-round pick Jordan Morgan remains unsigned. The nine other players in the draft class have already signed.

Listed by the Packers at 5-10 and 198 pounds, Bullard will have a legitimate chance to start at safety as a rookie in 2024. He is a versatile defensive back who the Packers believe can play deep, in the box and in the slot, giving him the interchangeable profile coveted by Jeff Hafley’s new defensive scheme.

Bullard was the 58th overall pick in the 2024 draft. According to Over the Cap, Bullard’s four-year rookie deal is expected to be worth $6.71 million with a $1.69 million signing bonus and a 2024 salary cap number of almost $1.22 million. Bullard’s contract runs through the 2027 season.

Packers sign S Javon Bullard. #GoPackGo — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire