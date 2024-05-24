Packers sign second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper

The Green Bay Packers and second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper agreed to a four-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Cooper’s signing leaves only first-round pick Jordan Morgan and second-round pick Javon Bullard unsigned from the 2024 draft class.

The Packers made Cooper, an All-American linebacker out of Texas A&M, the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He’ll get a chance to be an immediate starter next to Quay Walker at linebacker in Jeff Hafley’s new 4-3 base defense.

According to Over the Cap, the total value of Cooper’s four-year deal is almost $8.6 million, with a signing bonus of almost $3.1 million. His cap number in 2023 will be just over $1.56 million.

