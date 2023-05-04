Packers sign Sean Clifford and Grant DuBose

The Packers have started signing members of their 2023 draft class.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that fifth-round quarterback Sean Clifford and seventh-round wide receiver Grant DuBose are now under contract. The team has 11 unsigned picks remaining in the class.

Clifford was a four-year starter at Penn State and beat out Titans second-round pick Will Levis for the job before Levis transferred to Kentucky. He owns school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Clifford joins Danny Etling as the backup options to Jordan Love on the Packers roster.

DuBose had 126 catches for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns at Charlotte over the last two seasons. He was one of three wide receivers Green Bay drafted this year along with Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

