Packers sign running back Corey Grant

The Packers added some needed depth in the backfield, and not with the kind of anonymous guy who usually gets signed this time of year.

Per Stu Courtney of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers signed former Jaguars running back Corey Grant.

Grant spent four years in Jacksonville, three of which were spent working with now-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

He went to injured reserve last year after suffering a Lisfranc injury in Week Five. In 38 games, he has 454 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

They had the open roster spot after by releasing defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

UPDATE 12:03 p.m. ET: The Packers announced the signing of Grant, along with defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu. They released defensive lineman Eric Cotton to create the other roster spot.