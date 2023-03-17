Packers re-sign S Rudy Ford with one-year deal

The Green Bay Packers re-signed safety Rudy Ford with a one-year, $2.5 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s unclear if the Packers used void years in the contract to reduce his cap hit in 2023.

Ford, who signed with the Packers after final cuts last August, played in all 17 games in Green Bay last season. He started a career-high six games and posted a career-high three interceptions over 442 snaps on defense, and he also forced his first fumble and recovered his first fumble during the 2022 season.

Signed to provide help on special teams, Ford emerged as a capable starting option for Joe Barry midway through the season.

Could Ford be a Week 1 starter in 2023? He’ll have a good chance given the current depth chart at the position.

The Packers signed Tarvarius Moore on Thursday and re-signed Ford a day later, providing some stability at the safety position. Adrian Amos and Dallin Leavitt remain free agents, and Darnell Savage is likely headed to the slot, so there’s still work to be done.

Even if Ford isn’t a starter in 2023, he’ll be a key part of the Packers kick and punt coverage units on special teams.

