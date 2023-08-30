Packers sign rookie WR Grant DuBose to practice squad

One of the two 2023 draft picks released by Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst during final roster cuts on Tuesday will return on the practice squad.

Per Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com, the Packers are signing seventh-round pick Grant DuBose, a receiver out of Charlotte, back to the 16-player practice squad. DuBose went unclaimed on waivers on Wednesday.

The 256th overall pick in the 2023 draft, DuBose (6-2, 201) missed all of the offseason workout program and the start of training camp with a back injury. He played in the final two preseason games, catching three passes on five targets for 35 yards over 25 routes run.

DuBose will serve as the team’s No. 7 receiver while on the practice squad. He lost out on a roster spot to undrafted rookie Malik Heath, who was one of the team’s summer standouts.

At Charlotte, DuBose caught 64 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns during an All-Conference USA season in 2022. He ranks fourth all-time in school history in receiving yards (1,684) and second for receiving yards per game (70.2).

The other draft pick to be released, running back Lew Nichols, was waived/injured and will require an injury settlement, eliminating him as a practice squad possibility on Wednesday.

