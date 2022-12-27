Packers sign rookie WR Bo Melton off Seahawks practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed rookie wide receiver Bo Melton off the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. Melton, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers in 2022, will take the roster spot of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury during the Packers’ win over the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

Melton, the 229th overall pick, was released by the Seahawks during final roster cuts in August but has spent the entire 2022 season on Seattle’s practice squad.

Melton (5-11, 189) will wear No. 80 with the Packers.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Melton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, finished the three-cone drill in 6.98 seconds and hit 38″ in the vertical leap and covered 10-1 in the broad jump. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is 9.24 out of 10.0.

At Rutgers, Melton played in 56 games, the third-most in school history. He caught 164 passes for 2,011 receiving yards 11 touchdowns, rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns and returned 11 kickoffs for 293 yards and five punts for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers may like Melton’s potential on special teams. He was a two-time team captain at Rutgers with experience as a gunner on coverage teams and returning kickoffs and punts. Keisean Nixon’s latest injury could leave the Packers with a need at returner. The Packers also lost Christian Watson to a hip injury, hurting the depth at receiver.

Melton is the sixth receiver on the Packers’ 53-man roster.

