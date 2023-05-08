Packers sign rookie UDFA cornerback William Hooper

The Green Bay Packers filled one of their open 90-man roster spots by signing cornerback William Hooper, an undrafted rookie free agent from Northwestern State, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Hooper was in Green Bay for the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past weekend.

Hooper (6-0, 185) was a second-team All-Southland Conference defensive back in 2022 after breaking up 13 passes, including at least one in eight of the 11 games he played. He finished his collegiate career with three interceptions, 19 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked extra point.

According to the team, Hooper’s 1.2 pass breakups per game ranked 25th in the FCS last season.

“They (the Packers) like how I play off coverage, how I tackle and what I can bring on special teams,” Hooper told Northwestern State’s official site.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hooper missed just five tackles and gave up completions on 45 percent of targets during his collegiate career.

Hooper, a Alabama native, was also scheduled to participate during the Bills rookie minicamp later this week, but signing with the Packers means he’ll be staying in Green Bay.

Hooper will join a crowded depth chart at cornerback, where the Packers return Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles, Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas and Benjie Franklin and are adding seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine. Hooper will give the Packers 11 cornerbacks on the 90-man roster.

