Packers to sign rookie safety De’Vante Cross

With an open roster spot and a sudden need for depth at safety, the Green Bay Packers decided to fill the 85-man roster with some help in the form of a new defensive back.

According to Bill Huber of SI.com, the Packers will sign rookie safety De’Vante Cross, who was one of four defensive backs to work out for the team on Tuesday.

Cross went undrafted out of Virginia in 2022. He intercepted six passes and produced 21 pass breakups, seven tackles for loss and 129 total tackles over 59 games and 34 total starts for the Cavaliers.

After going undrafted, Cross spent some time with the Washington Commanders this offseason.

The Packers need the help at safety. Darnell Savage (hamstring), Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), Tariq Carpenter (knee) and Innis Gaines (hamstring) are all injured, leaving Joe Barry’s defensive backfield way too thin with another joint practice against the Saints on Wednesday and a preseason game on Friday coming up.

The only healthy safeties on the roster currently are Adrian Amos, Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis and recent newcomer Micah Abernathy.

General manager Brian Gutekunst released six players and claimed tight end Nate Becker over the last two days, opening the roster spot for Cross. The Packers and all other NFL teams had to be at 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

Related

Packers host tryout for 4 defensive backs Packers release 3 players, including TE Dominique Dafney, to get roster to 85 Live updates from Packers' joint practice No. 1 with Saints Packers claiming TE Nate Becker off waivers from Panthers Packers release C Cole Schneider, CB Donte Vaughn

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire