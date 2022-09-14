Packers sign rookie S Mike Brown to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers filled the open spot on the team’s practice squad by signing rookie safety Mike Brown.

The spot was open after the Packers signed rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Brown (6-1, 220) went undrafted this year out of Miami (Ohio), where he produced 196 tackles, 15.5 tackles for losses, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions in 54 career collegiate games.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Brown after the draft but released him in August.

Brown played over 2,500 collegiate snaps and has experience in the slot. He was also a core special teams player at Miami.

Including the practice squad, the Packers have seven total safeties: Brown, Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Rudy Ford, Tariq Carpenter and Micah Abernathy. The Packers elevated Abernathy from the practice squad and also made Carpenter inactive in Week 1.

Brown, who was at practice on Wednesday, will wear No. 35.

