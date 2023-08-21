Packers sign rookie LB Marvin Pierre, place TE Tyler Davis on IR

The Green Bay Packers signed rookie linebacker Marvin Pierre and placed tight end Tyler Davis on injured reserve on Monday.

Davis tore his ACL during the Packers’ preseason-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals and will miss the rest of the season.

With an open roster spot, the Packers signed Pierre, who went undrafted out of Kent State in 2023. He spent time earlier this year with the Arizona Cardinals but was released in early June. Pierre (6-2, 222) produced 96 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception over 11 games during his final collegiate season in 2022.

Per PFF, Pierre produced 46 stops and 10 total pressures over 716 snaps for Kent State last season. His 46 stops ranked tied for 30th among all collegiate linebackers. He also missed 14 tackles. On special teams, Pierre was credited with eight tackles but also six more missed tackles.

Pierre’s Relative Athletic Score at linebacker is 9.08 out of 10.0. His draft profile at NFL.com can be found here.

In Pierre, the Packers are getting extra depth and athleticism at linebacker going into the final week of training camp. Depth is light with De’Vondre Campbell nursing an ankle injury. The final week is also a chance to see if Pierre can come in and immediately contribute on Rich Bisaccia’s special teams. A spot on the practice squad could be the prize if Pierre impresses right away.

Pierre will wear No. 54 for the Packers.

