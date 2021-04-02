The Packers are bringing safety Will Redmond back for another season.

Friday’s transaction wire brought word of Redmond’s return to Green Bay. The terms of the deal are unknown.

Redmond has spent the last three seasons with Green Bay. He has appeared in 31 regular season games and has 65 tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and two passes defensed in those appearances. He’s also made one tackle in four postseason outings.

Redmond entered the league as a 49ers third-round pick in 2016, but never played for them because of a pair of injuries. He joins cornerbacks Chandon Sullivan and Kevin King as defensive backs to re-sign with the team this offseason.

Packers sign Will Redmond originally appeared on Pro Football Talk