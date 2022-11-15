Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor back to 53-man roster

Hours after cutting running back Kylin Hill from the 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor off the practice squad to be Hill’s immediate replacement.

This will be Taylor’s second stint on the 53-man roster after playing seven games for the Packers earlier this season.

Taylor, 24, was signed from the practice squad on Sept. 24 and released on Nov. 1. He played one snap on offense and 69 on special teams before being waived and returning on the practice squad on Nov. 3.

Taylor is in his third season with the Packers after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020. He rushed 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown over nine games last season.

Taylor will serve as the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon while also giving Rich Bisaccia a multi-role player on special teams.

Per PFF, Taylor (6-3, 223) played three snaps on kickoff coverage, 36 snaps on kickoff return and 30 snaps on punt coverage during his seven regular-season appearances in 2022.

The Packers still had two more practice elevations available for Taylor this season but instead chose to sign him to the 53-man roster.

