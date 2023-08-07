Packers sign RB Nate McCrary

The Packers have added a running back.

Green Bay signed Nate McCrary, the team announced on Monday.

McCrary was with the Browns until he was let go a few days ago. He recorded three carries for 5 yards in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, playing four offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

Since entering the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State, McCrary has also spent time with the Ravens, Broncos, and Panthers. He appeared in one regular-season game for Baltimore in 2021 and took a carry in one of his two offensive snaps.

