Packers sign RB Aaron Jones to 4-year deal
The Packers returned Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones with a four-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is worth $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus. Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2017, produced over 3,000 total yards and scored 30 total touchdowns over the last two seasons. The Packers decided against using the franchise tag on Jones last week in hopes of securing a long-term deal. The new league year begins on Wednesday