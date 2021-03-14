Packers sign RB Aaron Jones to a big new contract

Lions fans will need to get used to seeing Aaron Jones in Green Bay for a few more seasons. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers have reached an agreement to sign Jones, the team’s Pro Bowl running back, to a rich new contract extension.

Jones will get $48 million over four years from Green Bay and avoids going to free agency. The Packers locked up their top rusher and the balance for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the potent passing attack. Jones has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2019 with 16.

How the Packers will make this contract, which includes a $13 million signing bonus, work under the salary cap will be interesting to watch. The Packers were already over the $182.5 million salary cap and have other needs around the roster. But locking up Jones crosses off one of the bigger question marks the reigning NFC North champions have entering the NFL’s free agency period, which kicks off this week.