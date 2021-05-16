Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert after tryout at rookie minicamp

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers saw enough from Kurt Benkert during rookie minicamp to sign the quarterback to the team’s roster.

Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of himself signing a contract with the Packers. He joined Chad Kelly as the two tryout quarterbacks at rookie minicamp in Green Bay on Friday and Saturday.

An undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018, Benkert spent his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, mostly on the team’s practice squad.

The Packers now have four quarterbacks on the roster, although Aaron Rodgers’ status with the team remains up in the air. The team signed veteran Blake Bortles earlier this week, providing some experience to team with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

The next stage of the offseason workout program kicks off later this month.

Benkert has never played in a regular-season game.

